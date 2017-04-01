Naya Rivera And David Spade Are Dating And There Are Some PDA Photos To Prove It – Internet Freakout Ensues

April 1st brought in this doozy, Naya Rivera and David Spade are dating, and there are tons of pictures on the Internet to prove it.

ET posted a series of photos where Rivera and Spade were packing on some PDA in a pool in Hawaii.

Reliable insiders have confirmed that Rivera, 30, and 52-year-old Spade are currently vacationing at the Halekulani Hotel in Waikiki.

Those same sources say the pair has been dating for a couple of weeks after meeting and getting along on the set of the comedy film Mad Families.

In one the pictures snapped by the paparazzi, the former Glee actress, who is sporting giant shades, is seen smiling from ear to ear as she shares a hug with the Rules of Engagement actor.

Other snapshots showed the former cast member of Saturday Night Live being very romantic as he gives Miss Rivera a back massage and shoulder rub.

An onlooker explained to ET: “They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together.”

Rivera, who had a high-profile romance with rapper Big Sean, filed for divorce from Ryan Dorsey last November after barely two years of marriage. The former couple shares one-year-old son, Josey Hollis.

Twitter is going wild with this romance.

A person said: “Only Naya Rivera would go from Big Sean to Ryan and David Spade. Damn shame hahahahaha. Even Naya stans are shocked right now.”

Another added: “If David Spade and Naya Rivera can find love in eachother then WHAT THE [email protected] IS WRONG WITH ME JESUS CHRIST.if david spade can get naya rivera then this leads me to believe that theres literally nothing that we cant achieve if we put our mind to it.”

A jokester shared: “Normal person: How did David Spade get Naya Rivera?

Me: How did Naya Rivera get David Spade?”

Advertisement

Rivera and Spade first met in 2004 on 8 Simple Rules.