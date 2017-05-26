Naturi Naughton And Adrienne Bailon Make Peace On ‘The Real,’ Co-Host Apologized For 3LW Era Shadiness

An emotional Adrienne Bailon delivered a very public apology to Naturi Naughton during Thursday’s episode of “The Real.”

Bailon and Naughton along with Kiely Williams were once the members of the all-girl group known as 3LW.

The trio made appearances on the charts in the early 2000s with hits like “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” and “Playas Gon’ Play.”

In 2002, Naughton left the group after heated arguments with Bailon, Williams, and her mother, Michelle Williams, who was the manager of 3LW. The heated exchange led to an epic food fight.

Naughton explained: “And Kiely and Adrienne [Bailon, the group’s third member,] are cursing me out, and before I know it, Kiely throws her plate of food all in my face — mashed potatoes, macaroni all in my hair, down my clothes, messing up my [hair]do! Nobody has the right to hit me.”

In past interviews, Naughton said she was pushed out of the group because of her skin tone and for wanting to play a bigger part in the songwriting process.

Many years have gone by since that fight, Bailon is a co-host on “The Real” and Naughton is doing a fantastic job in the role of Tasha St. Patrick on “Power.”

A pregnant Naughton appeared on the talk show to promote “Power, ” and Bailon decided to say sorry for the way she behaved as a teenager.

Tomorrow on a brand new #TheReal, it’s a #3LW reunion when co-host @AdrienneBailon apologizes to fellow former member @Naturi4Real, as they relive their girl group days. A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on May 24, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Bailon, who looked like she was about to tear up, began her apology with: “See, years ago. And we sat dow, and we talked everything out. And I was able to apologize to you if ever, you know, there was a lot that went on in that time that now looking back it is like we were so young and it was crazy.”

The “I am in Love with a Church Girl” actress, who is often called fake and phony by fans of “The Real,” looked sincere when she confessed: “And that I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm towards you. And that I think you are talented and beautiful.”

Loni Love, who seemed very uncomfortable sitting in the middle of the former band mates, applauded them and so did the audience.

The lengthy mea culpa concluded with Bailon explaining: “And I think looking back, a lot of that was fear. There was so much fear put in us and just all around and that when we look back, we were like…”

Naughton replied by saying the women in the industry should lift each other up and be role models for the teens and young girls watching them.

Advertisement

It is not known if Williams ever apologized to Naughton.