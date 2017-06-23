Naturi Naughton And 50 Cent Share Spoilers About ‘Power’ Season 4 And When The Show Will End

Big spoilers ahead for “Power” fans. In a series of interviews, 50 Cent and Naturi Naughton decided to spill the beans on what to expect on season 4 of “Power.”

Naughton had some interesting details about James St. Patrick nicknamed Ghost’s fate while 50 Cent made fans cry by revealing when the Starz drama will end.

The show follows Ghost, a suit-wearing wealthy nightclub owner who is also an underground drug lord.

The crime drama features a stellar cast composed of Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naughton, and Joseph Sikora alongside 50 Cent in the role of Kanan – a drug lord who is out to kill Ghost.

Naughton, who plays Tasha St. Patrick, sat down with Bossip and explained that her character will have a lot going on as her husband is in jail.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” singer said Ghost will be stuck behind bars for quite some time.

Tasha will be dealing with a parent’s worst nightmare because Kanan has kidnapped her son, Tariq.

Naughton explained: “For Tasha, she is just really trying to pick up the pieces. Ghost is in jail. Tariq, my son, is missing. I think he has been kidnapped and held for ransom. There are so many things, and Tasha has to go into survival mode and protector mode.”

Tasha St. Patrick will not be feeling too lonely as Ghost rots in jail because she has found a new man.

The star explained: “She also finds love this year, which is really nice. There’s a love interest for Tasha. It is coming, and it is nice to know that she gets to feel like a woman again. She is felt abandoned in the last two seasons.”

She also spoke about how the show prepared her for motherhood.

Naughton added: “It does not scare me. If anything, it has prepared me. It has made me excited to be a mother. I think that instincts have kicked in naturally.”

50 Cent, who is the producer of “Power,” has been making the rounds promoting the show and told USA Today that he already knows when it will end.

The rapper broke so many hearts by saying: “I was telling [executives] in the very beginning when they talked about how long do you think the series is going to last, I said seven. It is going to go seven.”

A majority of fans are upset to hear that their favorite show will end after three more seasons.

However, some approve of the idea because they do not want the series to lose its touch and authenticity like what happened to “Revenge” or “Lost.”

“Power” Season 4 returns this Sunday On Starz.

Are you eager to see Tommy, Ghost, and Angie back in action? Will it be hard to say goodbye to “Power”?