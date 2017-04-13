Nate Thompson Splits From Christina El Moussa And Goes For Younger Look-Alike!

Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson are over already and the man has moved on with a younger model look-alike!

We were all wondering if this time the Flip or Flop star will have more luck in her love life but it didn’t take long until we found out the answer.

The 33 years old Christina started dating Nate shortly after ending her relationship with Gary Anderson – her one-time contractor on the show.

The much older man was her rebound from her now ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Nate had also been through a divorce, but, while his was finalized back in 2016, Christina is yet to respond to Tarek’s filing.

According to reports, Christina’s involvement with the hockey player is already over.

“Bad timing on both their ends never really let it evolve into something serious. They remain friends and there are no bad feelings between them at all,” claimed one insider.

In addition, the same source also revealed that Nate is back together with his on again, off again girlfriend, Sydney Kaplan.

As far as everyone knows, we are nice and normal😜 ❤️ #mypeople A post shared by Sydney Kaplan (@sydneykaplan) on Aug 9, 2016 at 2:00am PDT

According to their social media posts, it seems like Nate and Sydney began their relationship two years ago.

And while it may be upsetting for Christina that Nate moved on from her so fast, it definitely looks like the sportsman has a type because Sydney bears a striking resemblance to the reality TV star.

Our couples retreat has come to an end 👭👫 A post shared by Sydney Kaplan (@sydneykaplan) on Aug 13, 2016 at 3:33pm PDT

And while Nate doesn’t appear much on her Instagram, we have learned that the two attended the ESPYs together in July. Aside from that small piece of information, however, further details about their relationship remain unknown for now.

Annnnnnnnnnd we're back. 💃🏼 A post shared by Sydney Liebes (@sydneyliebes) on Sep 25, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT

Advertisement

Did you expect Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson to split so soon? Do you think she is better off without him? Let us know!