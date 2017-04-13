FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
mike shay T.I. kim kardashian christina el moussa caitlyn jenner janet jackson robert kardashian kailyn lowry nicki minaj Anderson East donald trump jodie sweetin shia labeouf Charlie Murphy blake shelton khloe kardashian Camilla Luddington Tameka Cottle Kate Hudson honey boo boo blac chyna
Home » Entertainment

Nate Thompson Splits From Christina El Moussa And Goes For Younger Look-Alike!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/13/2017
1
353 Views
0


christina el moussaSource: aol.com

Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson are over already and the man has moved on with a younger model look-alike!

We were all wondering if this time the Flip or Flop star will have more luck in her love life but it didn’t take long until we found out the answer.

The 33 years old Christina started dating Nate shortly after ending her relationship with Gary Anderson – her one-time contractor on the show.

The much older man was her rebound from her now ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Nate had also been through a divorce, but, while his was finalized back in 2016, Christina is yet to respond to Tarek’s filing.

According to reports, Christina’s involvement with the hockey player is already over.

“Bad timing on both their ends never really let it evolve into something serious. They remain friends and there are no bad feelings between them at all,” claimed one insider.

In addition, the same source also revealed that Nate is back together with his on again, off again girlfriend, Sydney Kaplan.

As far as everyone knows, we are nice and normal😜 ❤️ #mypeople

A post shared by Sydney Kaplan (@sydneykaplan) on

According to their social media posts, it seems like Nate and Sydney began their relationship two years ago.

And while it may be upsetting for Christina that Nate moved on from her so fast, it definitely looks like the sportsman has a type because Sydney bears a striking resemblance to the reality TV star.

Our couples retreat has come to an end 👭👫

A post shared by Sydney Kaplan (@sydneykaplan) on

And while Nate doesn’t appear much on her Instagram, we have learned that the two attended the ESPYs together in July. Aside from that small piece of information, however, further details about their relationship remain unknown for now.

Annnnnnnnnnd we're back. 💃🏼

A post shared by Sydney Liebes (@sydneyliebes) on

Advertisement

Did you expect Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson to split so soon? Do you think she is better off without him? Let us know!

Post Views: 353


Read more about christina el moussa nate thompson flip or flop

You may also like
Christina El Moussa Still Supports Boyfriend Nate Thompson Despite His Shady Past!
04/10/2017
Tarek El Moussa Goes To One Of Christina’s New Man’s Games And Gets Roasted On Social Media!
04/06/2017
Tarek El Moussa Does Not Want His Kids To Spend Time With Christina’s New Man!
03/31/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
1 Comment

Sandy
04/13/2017 at 10:48 am
Reply

Karma,she is getting a dose of her own medicine. She is going to learn the hard way they were much more likeable as a couple then they are apart. Now she is one of many bleach blonds vying for a spot in front of the camera except she is starting to show her age she is competing with much younger girls who actually have acting lessons and speaking skills she is pretty but that is about it.she was liked because of the family element not her talent. Sorry just my opinion!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *