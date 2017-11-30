Natalie Suleman ‘Octomom’ Shares Her Life On Social Media

Natalie Suleman, formerly known as Nadya and by the alias Octomom, is sharing her life with her 14 children on social media. For the most part, she has dropped out of the public eye, after finishing her degree and legally changing her name. Her octuplets (six boys, two girls) are now eight years old, and things seem to be going much better for her than they did when the public lashed out at her for having 12 embryos implanted in her uterus via in vitro fertilization. The public unleashed their fury against Suleman because they believed a single, unemployed mother wouldn’t be able to support all 14 children without public assistance. The octuplets were born on January 26, 2009.

Though things seem more stable for Natalie, there’s no question that it’s been an uphill battle. After her story went viral, the public vilified her and she feared losing custody of her children. When she ultimately did receive public assistance, she also received death threats.

Struggling to make ends meet for her 14 children and as a single mother, the mom octuplets turned to stripping and porn. She has since stated she is disgusted with herself for turning to the adult industry in order to provide for her family.

‘I had to kill Octomom to save myself’: Natalie Suleman’s new life —> https://t.co/EncVDQLbw7 pic.twitter.com/2BWCfwXelb — Farrah Gray (@FarrahGray_) July 30, 2017

Her eight children have grown substantially since the world tried to glimpse them as newborns.

'Octomom' Natalie Suleman gives rare glimpse at the whole familyhttps://t.co/J6yDFxdYTh pic.twitter.com/fMpTX6Tabc — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) November 24, 2017

In 2012, Suleman did go on welfare and the response from the public was ugly. Suleman began receiving so many death threats that several security companies reached out to offer their services free of charge.

Sack Race…#WhenYourKidsTakeUpTheEntireSackRace 😂 #NeverGiveUp 💪🏽 A post shared by Solomon Family (@nataliesuleman) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

Natalie Suleman recently celebrated Thanksgiving with her children and shared photos and videos on her official Instagram page.

And last but not least to finish the race…#LittleJonah #NeverGiveUp 🏃#IsJonahYourHouseAndYourTheSnail 😂 A post shared by Solomon Family (@nataliesuleman) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

Suleman is a raw vegan and very health conscious. You can see many workout videos on her Instagram where she details previous back injury and how she suffered several broken ribs due to being pregnant with eight children simultaneously.

She has undergone several cosmetic procedures to help restore balance to her body but devotes a lot of time and energy to her family’s health.

Suleman stated that 8 of her 14 children are vegan, but it is unclear if those are the octuplets or if some of her older children are vegan.

She celebrated Thanksgiving with her octuplets at a turkey trot, where the kids participated in physical activity themed games. Suleman didn’t share photos of her six teenagers on Instagram.

