Natalie Portman Shows Off Her Baby Belly On Cover Vanity Fair

It was 25 years ago. American actress Demi Moore posed pregnant on the cover of Vanity Fair for photographer Annie Leibovitz. A photograph that, in August 1992, aroused controversy. While some saw an ode to the beauty of women, others felt it was a grotesque cover at best, obscene at worst.

Nevertheless, it had a lasting cultural and social impact on society. And Demi Moore – who wanted to break the taboos of the image of the pregnant woman – paved the way for pregnancy photographs.

Since then, Cindy Crawford, Monica Bellucci, Laetitia Casta, Halle Berry, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears and many other celebrities have not hesitated to pose the round belly to share their happiness.

The latest? Natalie Portman. The actress, nominated for the Oscars for her performance in the film “Jackie” took the pose for the magazine Vanity Fair. The same photographer, same pose, same look.

A radiant Natalie Portman nods to another iconic Annie Leibovitz ingenue in our 2017 Hollywood Portfolio https://t.co/ILXQvjV9tX pic.twitter.com/hOs4flwOIA — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 26, 2017

The actress star, who’s expecting her second child with French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, was photographed in a silk stole, her bountiful with her belly exposed.

“It was about capturing Natalie at her most radiant,” said Vanity Fair fashion and style director Jessica Diehl, who styled the shoot.

Portman is expecting her second child. The couple already has one son together, 5½-year-old Aleph.