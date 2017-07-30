Natalie Portman Goes Braless In Stunning New Fragrance Campaign

Natalie Portman is as gorgeous as ever. The actress is the face of Miss Dior, and she made the brand look even more elegant than usual in an ad campaign where she flaunts her amazing figure without a bra.

The actress is the living embodiment of Dior. She looked absolutely breathtaking in her latest Miss Dior fragrance campaign which was released on July 29.

Why so hot 🔥 #natalieportman #natalieportmanlove #portman #beautiful #best #dior A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportmanlove) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Natalie decided to leave the bra for the occasion, and she exposed her delicate frame and revealed the tiniest bit of side boob while she was holding a stunningly embroidered dress up to her breasts.

The naturally flawless actress wore the most neutral makeup possible and let her gorgeous light brown locks fall freely.

It takes very little to make Natalie look good. Oh, did we mention she just gave birth five months ago?!?

She had to skip the Oscars in February because she was extremely close to giving birth.

She and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed their second child in March, and her name is Amalia.

Natalie has been seen out and about since giving birth to her first daughter, but we haven’t been seeing much of her since before she was pregnant again, and she looks amazing.

Natalie has a deep love for Christian Dior and feels lucky to have partnered with them for the last five years.

This is so cool👍🏻 #natalieportman #natalieportmanlove #portman #art #love #bestoftheday A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportmanlove) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

‘I’ve been working with Dior for so long, and they have been so incredibly supportive of me and my career,’ Natalie told British Vogue in 2016.

Her latest campaign as absolutely amazing as well.

‘I have also been lucky enough to travel to some pretty incredible places with them, giving me time in foreign countries I may not otherwise get to experience. I feel very lucky to have them in my life.’