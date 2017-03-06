Nasty Fight Between Donald Trump And Steve Bannon Caught On Video

Donald Trump and Steve Bannon on video having a very heated argument in the White House – yes – welcome to the new reality where nothing is sacred not even the Oval Office.

Advertisement

On Friday, CNN reported that a screaming match took place between President Trump and his Chief Strategist Bannon.

Also, now footage of the incident has leaked to the Internet to embarrass the Trump administration once more.

The clip showed the man behind the expansion of conservative website, Breitbart News, moving around, visibly frustrated as he tosses his arms up in the air as if to say “I had enough.”

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and press secretary Sean Spicer were all present looking uncomfortable.

It has been confirmed that Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who was also in the office to witness the epic meltdown of the 45th President of The United States of America was one of the primary targets.

Priebus was upset by the insults and canceled his plans to travel to Florida with Mr. Trump.

Staff members said Trump dropped several expletives to insult and degrade the people in the room for failing him.

Trump was furious because his team was unable to calm the heat surrounding the allegations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had spoken to Russian officials before the New York billionaire was sworn into office.

The Sessions controversies stole Trump’s thunder in the wake of his address to Congress where he was praised for being “presidential” and his ability to read English words on a teleprompter.

Video of heated Steve Bannon in Trump Oval Office meeting https://t.co/ooKje1w6vO via @YouTube — Larry Cooper (@coopah) March 6, 2017

A person, who witnessed the smackdown from Trump, said: “Trump said the staff fumbled; he told the team they should have been prepared when the Sessions story came out.”

The anonymous aide went on to share: “Trump feels attacked by the media, former Obama administration officials and others, and frustrated that things are not going more smoothly.”

Advertisement

Staff members said Trump finds his team is not letting the media know of his many accomplishments while in office.