Nas Wants To Make It Official With Nicki Minaj – Burned By Meek Mill And Safaree Samuels – She Is Taking It Slow

At this point, hip-hop music living legends – Nicki Minaj and Nas – are probably K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

The “Anaconda” singer appeared on the Ellen show last week and revealed that she was having “sleepovers” with the “Street Dreams” artist.

She also told host Ellen DeGeneres that she had planned to stay celibate for a year after dumping “Glow Up” rapper Meek Mill in early 2017.

That was until Nas got into the picture and she said that his gentleman-like approach could convince her to change her mind.

The move surprised some, but many saw it coming since she had uploaded an intimate picture of the two of them on Instagram a few weeks before the interview.

However, we never got information coming from the other side to know how the “If I Ruled The World” rapper felt about the whole thing.

Well, the image is now a little clearer. The 43-year-old New York City native is really digging Minaj and cannot wait for the romance to go further.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 26, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

An insider explained that he in this for real and added: “Nas and Nicki [Minaj] aren’t going out publicly, they are not at that stage yet, they are just hanging right now. They hang at each other’s pads or at the recording studio. Nas would love to wine and dine, Nicki, give her the full treatment, but she is keeping it cool for now. Of course, Nas would love to date Nicki officially, he is made that crystal clear to her, but he is happy, and making do, with the way things are for now.”

Minaj previously got burned after making her love life public, so it is understandable that she is taking her time on this one.

Mill, for example, had no problem dragging her good name after they had split. Safaree Samuels, who dated her for close to ten years, also tried to capitalize on their breakup in 2014.

Advertisement

It needs to be said that Nas as an accomplished and well-established talent would probably not behave the same way, at least in theory.