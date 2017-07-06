FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Nas Wants Nicki Minaj Back – Remy Ma And Meek Mill Can Now Take Several Seats

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/06/2017
Nicki Minaj And NasCredit: Instagram

Nas and Nicki Minaj had a blink-and-you-miss-it romance.

The duo dated for a few weeks and made sure the world knew they were the real deal with cute pictures on Instagram.

The talented rappers even attended a public event together.

Minaj delivered an epic performance at the first annual NBA Awards and later posed for a few silly photos with Nas and Drake, who hosted the soirée.

It is not known why but Nas decided to side with Meek Mill in another pointless feud between the exes.

After Jay-Z’s “4:44” album dropped, Minaj called out Mill for being weak.

Mill answered back with a load of accusations and threatened to reveal her embarrassing secrets to the world.

The so-called Internet investigators spotted Nas liking several of Mill’s posts and pictures.

Very soon after the New York entertainers went their separate ways.

A source spoke to the media at the time and said: “Nicki and Nas have stopped hooking up. Honestly, they were more friends and collaborators than anything serious. Still, she would have been excited for it to work out.”

The same person went on to say that the Young Money rapper was heartbroken by the end of the romance because she was eager to find love.

The snitch shared: “She really wants to find love. She wants someone who has her back and treats her like the queen she is. Even though she is not alone, she feels lonely sometimes. She has guys chasing her all the time, but she wants to find something real.”

This week, Nas took to Instagram where he shared a sad picture of himself with the following caption: “U on my mind.”

Many believe it was Nas’ way of letting Minaj know that he wants her back.

Not too long ago, a close friend of Nas’ came out and said he has been smitten with Minaj for many years and will go the extra mile to be with her.

The source confessed: “Nas has made it clear that he fancies the hell out of her. Their connection and chemistry is insanely strong, but he is willing to bide his time and respect her wishes. He does not want just some crazy fling with her, he wants the real deal, and he knows she is not ready for that yet.”

The spy added: “He is confident he is going to win her over. Nas is not putting pressure on Nicki, he is going along at her pace, but he is also going all out to charm her. He is pulling out all the stops and chipping away at her bit by bit. Nas teases Nicki by saying he is going to get there eventually, so she might as well just give in now. In the meantime, he is really enjoying the thrill of the chase.”

Do you think there is hope for this romance?

2 Comments

Mskeepzitreal
07/06/2017 at 4:53 pm
Well I hope it’s true and they really get it popping for real and fluck what the haters say #teamnikki#


    BarbieBuster
    07/06/2017 at 10:54 pm
    Fluck Nicki and her Stupid No Life Fans!!! That Women will never settle down, she not Wifey Material. 34 acting 20. To worried about what Meek is doing…..Grow Up Women!!!!

