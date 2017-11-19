Nas Loves Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover But Wendy Williams Thinks It Is ‘Desperate And Distasteful’

Nas is feeling Nicki Minaj’s eye-popping cover of Paper Magazine, Wendy Williams not so much.

In an attempt to break the Internet, Minaj — well, to be accurate three versions of Minaj graced the cover of the magazine.

The sizzling pictures rapidly went viral, and everyone had an opinion on them.

Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, rushed to social media, to say he wished he had taken stunning photographs of Minaj while they were dating.

Nas also let Minaj know that he loved the raunchy photos and she replied with some heart emojis.

A source close to Nas said the romance is heating up between the pair and added: “Nas is feeling whipped on Nicki, and it is a feeling he is not familiar with. They have great sexual chemistry, and he wants some more hot times with her.”

The host of the Wendy Williams Show did not like the photos and made it known.

The TV personality said: “This is the front cover… Nicki is giving herself oral sex on herself, while herself encourages it. “Does this mean, ‘I love me so much I cannot take it anymore? I do not like the cover. I think she is trying too hard.”

She added: “I get in a Cardi B world, you have been here for a moment, and you are trying to retain your position in rap music and stuff. I get it, Remy Ma is on your tail, and Lil Kim is about to do something awful. Nicki’s about to come out with an album, ‘Sink or Swim,’ and this is her way of swimming … It is desperate and distasteful. This cover makes Kim [Kardashian]’s look like a kindergartener. This has gone too far.”

It has been reported that Minaj loves the attention.

An insider said: “She is laughing at the people who are getting all bent out of shape over her Paper cover. She knows that cover was straight fire, and her haters are not going to make her think otherwise. Nicki’s happy Wendy is shading her. If no one was talking, then she would be worried. She wanted to do something iconic, and she did. No one is going to forget this cover. Nicki is so proud of this cover. She had so much fun doing the shoot.”

Advertisement

Despite the fierce competition, Minaj remains in a league of her own.