FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Nas mackenzie standifer Jeffrey Tambor kathy griffin david cassidy kylie jenner andy cohen beyonce hugh hefner kenya moore kim kardashian diddy ellen degeneres lena dunham ciara lala kent catelynn lowell justin bieber tamar braxton selena gomez the weeknd angelina jolie Norma Gibson
Home » Entertainment

Nas Loves Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover But Wendy Williams Thinks It Is ‘Desperate And Distasteful’

Mel Walker Posted On 11/19/2017
0
0


Nicki Minaj Paper Magazine Cover NasInstagram

Nas is feeling Nicki Minaj’s eye-popping cover of Paper Magazine, Wendy Williams not so much.

In an attempt to break the Internet, Minaj — well, to be accurate three versions of Minaj graced the cover of the magazine.

The sizzling pictures rapidly went viral, and everyone had an opinion on them.

Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Safaree Samuels, rushed to social media, to say he wished he had taken stunning photographs of Minaj while they were dating.

Nas also let Minaj know that he loved the raunchy photos and she replied with some heart emojis.

A source close to Nas said the romance is heating up between the pair and added: “Nas is feeling whipped on Nicki, and it is a feeling he is not familiar with. They have great sexual chemistry, and he wants some more hot times with her.”

The host of the Wendy Williams Show did not like the photos and made it known.

The TV personality said: “This is the front cover… Nicki is giving herself oral sex on herself, while herself encourages it. “Does this mean, ‘I love me so much I cannot take it anymore? I do not like the cover. I think she is trying too hard.”

She added: “I get in a Cardi B world, you have been here for a moment, and you are trying to retain your position in rap music and stuff. I get it, Remy Ma is on your tail, and Lil Kim is about to do something awful. Nicki’s about to come out with an album, ‘Sink or Swim,’ and this is her way of swimming … It is desperate and distasteful. This cover makes Kim [Kardashian]’s look like a kindergartener. This has gone too far.”

It has been reported that Minaj loves the attention.

An insider said: “She is laughing at the people who are getting all bent out of shape over her Paper cover. She knows that cover was straight fire, and her haters are not going to make her think otherwise. Nicki’s happy Wendy is shading her. If no one was talking, then she would be worried. She wanted to do something iconic, and she did. No one is going to forget this cover. Nicki is so proud of this cover. She had so much fun doing the shoot.”

Advertisement

Despite the fierce competition, Minaj remains in a league of her own.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Nas nicki minaj

Advertisement

You may also like
Check Out Why Nicki Minaj Couldn’t Be Happier That Wendy Williams Slammed Her Racy ‘Paper’ Magazine Cover
11/17/2017
Nicki Minaj’s 2015 Court Testimony Unveils New Details In Meek Mill’s Case
11/17/2017
Nicki Minaj Wants To Collaborate With Beyonce For Duets Album
11/17/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *