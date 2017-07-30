Nas Is ‘Totally Into’ Nicki Minaj, But Her Heart Isn’t Ready Yet After Meek Mill Split

Nas is ready to give his heart and soul to Nicki Minaj. He is totally into her, but she may not feel be willing to commit after the painful Meek Mill split.

Nicki Minaj still gets emotional whenever Meek Mill gives an interview or posts something on social media.

😈 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

It’s not helpful at all that he keeps talking about their hard break up publicly.

It is undeniable that there is still a connection. So, is Nas wasting his time?

The Anaconda songstress ‘came on strong to Nas in the beginning,’ according to an insider.

‘And although she said she wanted to take things slow, and that she didn’t want to jump straight into a relationship, Nicki led him on to believe there was something between them.’

It is very cruel to play with someone’s emotions so if she isn’t feeling it 100% she should leave Nas alone.

‘Nas can’t help questioning Nicki’s motives. He really hopes his gut feeling is wrong, but at this stage, he doesn’t know what to think.’

Meek Mill has been a key player in their on and off relationship since the very beginning.

Lots of fans thought that the new couple broke up for good after the rapper liked a bunch of Meek’s Instagram photos which seemed to be dissing Nicki.

👓by Gucci ~ 👛by Chanel ~ Barbie® sold separately #YouDaBaddestVideo link in BIO A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

This was a tangled love triangle from the beginning, and now it looks like things have only gotten worse.

From his latest interview, it’s crystal clear that Meek is holding onto feelings from his past.

‘I got Nicki when I was…like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course,’ he gushed to Philly’s Power 99 radio station. ‘Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time.’