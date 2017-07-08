Nas Feels Dissed By Nicki Minaj After Their Romance Fizzles: They Could Have Been The Next Beyonce & JAY-Z

Nas is torn up about his relationship with Nicki Minaj not going further. He thought that they would be the next hip hop couple just like JAY-Z and Beyonce!

Nas is stuck wondering what if and he has been thinking a lot about Nicki Minaj.

He had very grand visions for being rap loyalty with her at his side, and now that is never going to happen.

According to a source, he has been struggling with all this for a while now and he is quite unhappy.

‘Nas feels dissed that things between he and Nicki haven’t taken off but instead have fizzled. He was hoping that they could be a hip-hop power couple like JAY-Z and Beyonce.’

Apparently, Nas wanted to put in the work to make their relationship great, but Nicki doesn’t seem as interested. That’s really getting to the legendary rapper.

U on my mind A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

‘It bothers and disappoints him that they are not spending more time together, in and out of the bedroom. He is trying to make room for her in his busy schedule and he wishes she could do the same.’

Nas shared a lovely and also emotional message on July 4, seemingly hinting that he was missing Nicki Minaj.

Even though he and some more people might have thought his gesture would win her over, it backfired and ‘turned her off.’

All of their fans were convinced he was trying to send a hint to Nicki after reports surfaced claiming they broke up.

It really looks like the “Realize” rapper wishes he would take more initiative with their relationship!

Many people would like to see them back together, and this is a certain fact. Despite the reports, we’re not convinced Nas and Nicki are over for good!

Nas is one of the only living rappers who is as legendary as JAY-Z. On the other hand, Nicki is the only girl in the game who is on his level.