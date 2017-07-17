Nas And Nicki Minaj Want Different Things – She Wants A Baby But He Is After A Hit Song

Nas wants music while Nicki Minaj wishes for a wedding and a baby.

It is not known how those two rap stars will make this romance work when they are going in opposite directions.

Sunday, a source close to the hip-hop legend spoke to the media and said Nas wants to persuade her to collaborate on a song with him.

Aware that Minaj landed in hot water in the past for working with two of her exes, Nas is hoping to convince her smoothly.

Thus far, the “Nas Is Like” rapper has not been able to get the Young Money femcee to step in the recording studio with him.

A person with knowledge of the cute story explained: “For now, she wants to keep their love life and professional life separate.”

The spy went on to reveal that Nas is using his charm to convince the Trinidian-born star to make chart-topping music with him.

According to the source, Nas has been playing infectious beats for Minaj.

The famous lyricist has been spitting epic rhymes for his ladylove to convince her that their collaboration would be as big as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “Crazy In Love” or “Drunk In Love.”

The tipster added: “Their situation is pretty cute right now because Nas is trying to break down those walls and change her mind by using fun, creative tactics.”

While Nas is looking for a hit record, his girlfriend is pushing for them to have a child together.

Minaj is obsessed with the Carter twins – Sir and Rumi – and feels like her biological clock is ticking because she wants a large family.

The tipster went on to say: “They will be hanging out, doing whatever, and then he will break into a freestyle rap hoping she joins in. Right now Nicki is not taking the bait — but what Nas wants, Nas gets! She wants a successful husband and a growing family. That being said, she is getting impatient waiting for Nas to man up and be the guy she needs him to be.”

The family friend concluded: “If Nas cannot be the man of her dreams, or at least her baby daddy, she will find someone else. She loves Nas, but she cannot wait around forever. Nicki is envious of Beyoncé and JAY-Z, and she wants to start her own hip-hop power family…like right now!”

Would you like to hear a hit track from Minaj featuring Nas or vice versa?