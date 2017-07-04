Nas And Nicki Minaj Are Done – Remy Ma Nemesis Still Hopes To Find Love After Latest Breakup

Nicki Minaj and Nas are no longer exploring the possibility of dating each other after weeks of rumors and updates on social media.

The two hip-hop music stars were never really that serious in the first place but the “Moment 4 Life” singer saw in Nas the perfect rebound relationship after how things went down with her exes – Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels.

The Nas and Minaj so-called flirting started going downhill after the NBA Awards on June 26 where the Young Money diva performed.

They had looked close and even posed together for a couple of pictures.

A few days later, the “Hate Me Now” rapper started liking postings and rants about Minaj from Mill on social media.

This was a big sign that the romance was no longer moving in the right direction and now a person in the know is confirming the information.

The individual has reached out to a popular celebrity news website and shared: “Nicki and Nas have stopped hooking up. Honestly, they were more friends and collaborators than anything serious. Still, she would have been excited for it to work out.”

How bad btchs go to the U.K. from MIAMI 🙈😘 #Pucci #Chanel Now playing #SkrtOnMe ft @calvinharris go get his album now! A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

Some people in the media always questioned the dating rumors linking those two and saw the so-called relationship more like a business venture.

The hip-hop legend got some headlines and himself back in the game. As for Minaj, she had the right person to make Mill and her nemesis, Remy Ma, look bad.

Let us not forget that Remy sampled Nas’ classic diss song “Ether” for her own vengeful track, “ShETHER,” that was released earlier this year.

Despite all of this drama, Minaj remains hopeful about finding real and genuine love in the future.

The source added: “She really wants to find love. She wants someone who has her back and treats her like the queen she is. Even though she is not alone, she feels lonely sometimes. She has guys chasing her all the time, but she wants to find something real.”

Minaj is a strong lady, but the battles with her exes and Remy have tarnished her image a little bit.

This is complicating her dating life.