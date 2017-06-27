Nas And Nicki Minaj Are Closer To Making Things Official Amid Remy Ma, Meek Mill And Safaree Samuels Drama

A love affair between Nas and Nicki Minaj is burning up on social media and probably has Remy Ma fuming because she unintentionally got them together.

According to a source close to Minaj, she is so busy with the legendary rapper that she has no time for the current beef between her exes – Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels.

In case you were wondering, the answer is yes, there is a new power couple in town – Nas and Minaj are together.

The lovers made their first public appearance at the 2017 NBA Awards on Monday night in New York City.

The Young Money diva tore the stage with three songs that feature lyrics about Remy Ma – she performed “No Frauds,” along with “Realize,” and “Swish Swish,” that belong to 2 Chainz and Katy Perry respectively.

Rumors were swirling around that Nas was spotted backstage cheering his ladylove on.

Very quickly, Minaj confirmed the news by sharing several photos from the event where she is chilling with Nas and Drake.

An insider has come out to say the romance is in the early stage and the two artists are determined to make it work.

👀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

The same person claimed that Minaj does not care about the brawl between Mill and Samuels that took place at the BET Awards.

And she could not care less about the insults that Remy has been flinging since winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards.

A source said: “Nicki has no desire to deal with her enemy on any level. Nicki has decided to skip the BETs this year for several reasons. Avoiding the drama and headache of reigniting a feud that might come with bumping into Remy is just one of them. And besides, she is a very busy lady with a performance at the NBA Awards scheduled for Monday. She has little time to attend the BETs and honestly feels like the show is beneath her too.”

@monicabrown got caught up in a Queens crossfire @djclue @jungleqb @nas #NBAAwards #QGTM 👑 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Speaking of insults, Remy had a few for her foe.

She told a reporter: “I lift up and destroy. I explain it to people by saying: Anybody can go and demo a building. You hook up the dynamite, come through with the wrecking ball, and knock the building down. But it takes a special type of individual to go and build a building. You have to write the blue print; you have to lay the foundation. You have to make sure it can withstand the elements. Everybody cannot do both.”

Ma’s husband, Papoose, also took a shot at Minaj.

He added: “I am just like, why are they even thinking about challenging her? That is all I am saying from the side. They ask for it, so they got what they got coming.”

Do you think Nas will be able to make it work with Minaj?