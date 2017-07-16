FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Naomi Watts Opens Up About Her Father’s Fatal Drug Overdose When She Was Just Seven And Struggling In Hollywood

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/16/2017
naomi wattsSource: listchallenges.com

Naomi Watts has decided to open up more about her life in a new interview. The actress talked about her nomadic childhood, becoming friends with Nicole Kidman as well as her struggles in Hollywood.

Watts’ dad was a sound engineer for Pink Floyd while her mom was a model, traveling the world with the band.

But even though most people would want such cool parents, Naomi just craved normalcy.

‘I did not want cool. I wanted my parents to wear three-piece suits and tweed, not leather pants and four-inch platform boots,’ Watts revealed.

In 1972 her parents divorced, and four years later, her father passed away after an apparent heroin overdose.

At the time, Naomi was no older than seven!

When a fan recently came up to Watts and showed her a picture of her dad with the band, the actress burst into tears.

‘You’ve got to understand, I have maybe three photos of my dad, and maybe two memories. And all of the photos of him are either out of focus, or he’s a tiny speck in the background,’ Watts stated.

After her dad’s death, Naomi and her mother kept moving until finally settling in Sydney, Australia, where she also met Nicole Kidman.

The two became BFFs after being cast in the Australian comedy Flirting.

But just like many other aspiring actors, Naomi Watts went through a tough time at the beginning of her career.

‘I was not getting parts. I was giving myself away. My soul was being destroyed. I was never able to walk into a room and own it by being me,’ she confessed.

Now, the actress is starring as a New York therapist who becomes overly involved in her patients lives in Gypsy.

Later this summer, she can also be seen in The Glass Castle, alongside Oscar winner Brie Larson and fellow Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson.

