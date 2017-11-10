‘Murder On The Orient Express’ With Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley In Theaters This Weeked

Murder on the Orient Express opens in theaters on Friday, November 10, 2017, and there are high expectations for the movie. Based on the classic Agatha Christie novel, the story has been developed into films multiple times including several made for television features and a 1974 movie. Kenneth Branagh is at the helm of this movie that features Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfieffer, Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cuz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, and more.

The mystery drama is rated PG and runs for 2 hours and 7 minutes. Currently, Murder on the Orient Express has a 65 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.7 on IMDB.

Johnny Depp admits “Judi Dench is my one true love” at Murder on the Orient Express premiere https://t.co/hUR5qavSqk pic.twitter.com/8RQvwTKKFe — Evening Standard (@standardnews) November 2, 2017

The plot has been time-tested and focuses on thirteen strangers who are stranded on a luxury train. One of them is a murderer and the mystery must be solved before there’s another victim.

Kenneth Branagh plays Detective Hercule Poirot who works tirelessly to solve the mystery. Agatha Christie first published Murder on the Orient Express in 1934 and the movie holds true to being a period piece.

Filming for Murder on the Orient Express takes place in Europe with principal photography occurring in England, Valle d’Aosta, Italy, and Malta. The beautiful exterior snow scenes make the movie visually pleasing and it was shot in 65mm film.

One of the difficult things about Murder on the Orient Express is that because the story has been told multiple times, many people already know who the murderer is. This might pose a problem for audience members.

On the other hand, the movie has an all-star cast and some who are familiar with the story and plot might turn out to see the movie based on the talent alone.

For those new to the story, Murder on the Orient Express promises to engage, thrill, and entertain. Daisy Ridley has a lot of star power with younger audience members and may be invaluable in drawing more audience members this opening weekend.

Murder on the Orient Express is a movie that has long been anticipated. It was first announced in 2013, and fans who are excited to see Branagh’s version have patiently waited for its release.

Have you watched any of the previous dramatizations? Are you going to watch Murder on the Orient Express when it opens in theaters this weekend?