MTV Will Reboot ‘Teen Wolf’ When Season Six Ends!

Fans of MTV’s Teen Wolf have known for about a year now that the current sixth season of the show would be its last. Now, there’s reason to celebrate, as the network has announced plans to continue the current storyline in a new podcast and they are in talks to reboot the series with a new cast.

After six successful seasons, MTV now wants creator/showrunner Jeff Davis to consider making Teen Wolf an anthology series by restarting the series for a seventh season.

Even though that would involve a completely new cast, it’s also been reported that some existing characters could wind their way into the new version.

Speaking of existing characters, the network has confirmed a new Serial-inspired podcast will begin shortly after the upcoming series finale.

“These characters and these stories have hit a peak,” says MTV president Chris McCarthy. “We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive.

And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”

That’s right: MTV is not in a hurry here, so don’t expect to see a new version of Teen Wolf hitting the screen anytime soon.

“We want to give it enough time to let the series finale marinate a year or so, and then when we find the right story and the right cast, look to resurrect it,” says McCarthy.

Teen Wolf was MTV’s first-ever scripted series when it launched in 2011, setting a precedent for the network that was followed by shows like Scream and The Shannara Chronicles.

Advertisement

The show’s cast will make their San Diego Comic-Con debut at a panel tomorrow in the hallowed Hall H. The final 10 episodes of Teen Wolf Season 6 will begin airing on Sunday, July 30 on MTV.