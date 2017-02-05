Moving on! Tarek El Moussa Spotted on a Date with Mystery Blonde

Tarek El Moussa is moving on as well!

Advertisement

On Thursday night, photographers caught the Flip or Flop star out on a date with a mystery woman in Newport Beach, CA.

Tarek seemed to enjoy his time in the company of the hot blonde who wore tight clothes that hid nothing of her toned body.

As fans of Flip or Flop already know, Tarek has been caught up in an ugly divorce with his now former wife and co-star Christina El Moussa.

Christina has already moved on with one of their former carpenters, creating rumors that she kept in touch with the man while still married.

Tarek, who filed for divorce from Christina in January, drove the beautiful blonde to the Newport Beach restaurant in his Lamborghini.

The Flip or Flop reality star and his date reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 7:30 PM on Thursday.

According to sources, Tarek did not skip gym day despite the planned date. In fact, he worked out for hours before meeting her.

Tarek and wife Christina hope to continue doing their show together despite being in the midst of a divorce.

HGTV has yet to decide if the show will continue or not – it all depends on the ratings. Meanwhile, sources say that there might be a spin-off and Christina wants it badly!

According to a, eyewitness, Tarek and the mystery blonde “looked comfortable together” and were “laughing” while waiting at the valet stand.

They left the restaurant around 9:15 PM and took a drive down romantic Pacific Coast Highway in Tarek’s luxury car.

Not too long ago, Christina revealed on her Instagram page that their daughter has been having health problems.

“She has a high allergic reaction to dairy, wheat and gluten….” Christina told her fans.

Advertisement

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life. We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward,” stated the estranged couple at the time they announced their divorce officially.