Moving on: Jolie Starts a Perfume Line, Pitt Brings Balloons Home for the Kids

We think it’s time we close the Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt divorce drama chapter considering the two have pretty much settled everything and decided to move on from the failed marriage.

Many people are still hung up on the idea that it’s a sad thing they split after so many years of being together and co-parenting six children as well.

But maybe we should have some fun with the news about them from time to time because they seem to do the same. After the initial shock of the divorce and custody battle went away, the actors started to look at the positive side of life and try to move on from the scandals and drama.

Now, Angelina Jolie is staring anew by developing her own line of perfume. Great re-branding; it’s refreshing to hear something about the actress and her estranged husband that is not about their failed relationship from time to time.

It is a surprising choice but why not? Many celebrities have their own perfume. Take Britney Spears and Rihanna for instance.

While Angelina Jolie is trying to move on with her life by focusing on work, Brad Pitt on the other hand, is all about fun.

According to sources, the actor has been hiking and eating clean but also drinking to his heart’s content. We don’t understand how living healthy and alcohol tie together but to each, their own. At least he’s drinking because he’s partying and not because he’s wallowing in self pity.

Reports say he packed his trunk with left over alcohol from a party he held at a Santa Monica hotel on Wednesday.

But alcohol is not the only thing he took – apparently Pitt also took home a lot of gold and white balloons that he wanted to give to his kids.

What do you think of Pitt’s and Jolie’s ways of coping with the divorce?

