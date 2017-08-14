Motorcycle Stunt Driver Killed While Filming ‘Deadpool 2’

There’s tragic news today from the set of the upcoming film Deadpool 2, courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department. The law enforcement agency has confirmed that a female stunt driver was killed in an on-set accident this morning.

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin star in the sequel, a follow-up to last year’s groundbreaking R-rated superhero movie, Deadpool.

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

Details on the accident are scarce, but witnesses say the stunt involved a motorcycle crashing through a window in Shaw Tower, near Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza.

Reportedly, the driver lost control of the bike she was driving, which caused her to jump a nearby street curb and crash into a building.

Actress Zazie Beetz was seen on set last week driving a motorcycle as her character, Domino, so it’s possible the stunt driver was doubling for Beetz.

A CTV reporter on the scene tweeted some images of the injured stunt person being loaded into an ambulance as the crew watched:

Stunt person hurt on set of Deadpool 2 loaded into Advanced Life Support ambulance that hasn't moved. Anxious crew looking on. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/iTU2awp7Qs — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

This is the second major accident and death of a stunt performer in as many months, as stuntman John Bernecker was killed on the set of The Walking Dead on July 12.

In that instance, Bernecker took a planned fall from a platform but missed the airbag that was supposed to catch him, instead landing on his head on the nearby concrete.

AMC halted production on the series for several days so investigations could take place and cast/crew members could mourn.

While accidents on film sets are uncommon, they have been happening with greater frequency in recent years as action films grow larger in scale.

In 2015, a stuntwoman was seriously injured during a motorcycle stunt while filming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in South Africa. Days later, a crew member was killed when a Hummer slid off the platform he was operating, crushing him to death.