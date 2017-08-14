FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ryan reynolds robert pattinson leonardo dicaprio Tom Hardy daisy ridley elle fanning James Cameron cate blanchett kevin hart angelina jolie Alicia Vikander Hailee Steinfeld liam hemsworth dakota johnson josh gad keanu reeves daniel craig tim miller amy schumer Henry Cavill michelle pfeiffer brie larson o.j. simpson
Home » Movies

Motorcycle Stunt Driver Killed While Filming ‘Deadpool 2’

Barry Rice Posted On 08/14/2017
0
0


Deadpool20th Century Fox

There’s tragic news today from the set of the upcoming film Deadpool 2, courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department. The law enforcement agency has confirmed that a female stunt driver was killed in an on-set accident this morning.

Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin star in the sequel, a follow-up to last year’s groundbreaking R-rated superhero movie, Deadpool.

Details on the accident are scarce, but witnesses say the stunt involved a motorcycle crashing through a window in Shaw Tower, near Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza.

Reportedly, the driver lost control of the bike she was driving, which caused her to jump a nearby street curb and crash into a building.

Actress Zazie Beetz was seen on set last week driving a motorcycle as her character, Domino, so it’s possible the stunt driver was doubling for Beetz.

A CTV reporter on the scene tweeted some images of the injured stunt person being loaded into an ambulance as the crew watched:

This is the second major accident and death of a stunt performer in as many months, as stuntman John Bernecker was killed on the set of The Walking Dead on July 12.

In that instance, Bernecker took a planned fall from a platform but missed the airbag that was supposed to catch him, instead landing on his head on the nearby concrete.

AMC halted production on the series for several days so investigations could take place and cast/crew members could mourn.

While accidents on film sets are uncommon, they have been happening with greater frequency in recent years as action films grow larger in scale.

Advertisement

In 2015, a stuntwoman was seriously injured during a motorcycle stunt while filming Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in South Africa. Days later, a crew member was killed when a Hummer slid off the platform he was operating, crushing him to death.

Post Views: 0

Read more about ryan reynolds deadpool 2 james brolin zazie beetz

Advertisement

You may also like
Ryan Reynolds Reveals New Deadpool 2 Character In Style!
08/01/2017
Blake Lively: It’s ‘Nonsense’ People Think My Life With Ryan Reynolds Is ‘So Perfect’
07/31/2017
Ryan Reynolds Admits He Asks For Wife Blake Lively’s Approval Before Posting His Famous Parenting Jokes
07/31/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *