Mother of Jim Carrey’s Ex Says Lawsuit Judge is “prejudiced”, Asks for Replacement

It looks like she is not going to back down! The mother of Jim Carrey’s late girlfriend is demanding a new judge in the wrongful death lawsuit she filed against the actor.

According to new court documents, Brigid Sweetman has taken measures to change the judge dealing with her lawsuit on the basis that she is convinced he is “prejudiced” against her or her attorney.

Furthermore, Sweetman added that because of the current situation she “cannot…have a fair and impartial trial or hearing before the judicial officer.”

As fans probably already know, on September 28, 2015 Sweetman filed a lawsuit against Jim Carrey, alleging that her daughter did not commit suicide but in reality she overdosed on pills that were given to her by Jim Carrey. Furthermore, she was also convinced that Carrey had given her three sexually transmitted diseases.

“Carrey’s abuse included, but was not limited to, Carrey giving Ms. White three STDs without warning her (two types of Herpes and Chlamydia) lying to her about it, dumping her out of concern for saving his own carefully crafted public image,” read the court documents among other things.

The files also claim that the comedic actor was tested for numerous STDs. Although the results allegedly came out positive, he never informed her now late daughter that he had them.

Jim Carrey has since denied the accusations that he gave his late girlfriend prescription pills. In addition he claimed that in fact she was the one who stole them from him. Carrey also stated that the lawsuit was nothing more than a shameless scheme to cash in and the allegations were far-fetched theories without any real proof to back them up.

In court documents he called it a, “despicable shakedown of a celebrity driven by greed for a payday by non-resident Sweetman and her unscrupulous attorney.”

We are yet to find out if the Sweetman’s request for a new judge will be granted.