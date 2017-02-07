Mother Of Jamie Lynn Spears Asks Us To Pray For Her Granddaughter

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears‘mother has finally broken her silence regarding her granddaughter Maddie Briann Aldridge‘s ATV accident over the weekend.

The grandmother took to Facebook to address her fans and friends, thanking them for their comforting words and prayers.

“Y’all are amazing and very appreciated. Love you all so very much,” Lynne Spears posted on her personal Facebook page yesterday.

“Thank you for your prayers, please keep them coming,” she added, deeply touched.

She also posted a picture with the caption “Sometimes, all it takes is just one prayer to change everything,” therefore asking people to continue praying for the well being and fast recovery of the young girl.

As fans of the Spears family already know, Jamie Lynn’s 8 year old daughter, making her Britney Spears’ niece has unfortunately went through a life threatening experience. The little girl was allegedly submerged in water for several minutes after an off-road vehicle flipped over. The scary accident was as bad as it sounds and it is a miracle that she is alive at this moment.

Fortunately however, the 8 year old was saved.

According to reports, her mother, Jamie Lynn Spears was not with Maddie when the tragic crash took place.

However, despite the fact that Maddie was able to survive the minutes long submerge cold water, according to the latest reports she is still in danger. Maddie is in critical but stable condition in a New Orleans hospital.

Aside from Maddie’s grandmother, her grandfather, Jamie also asked fans to “pray for our baby Maddie.”

As of now, Britney Spears had not commented on the accident.

Former teen mom Jamie Lynn co-parents with troubled baby daddy Casey Aldridge, who lives in Mississippi with his wife, April, and 2 year old daughter Skylar.

In May of last year he was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.