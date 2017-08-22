Morgan Freeman Will Receive The SAG Lifetime Achievement Award In 2018

Morgan is finally getting his just deserts. Freeman will be named as the 54th recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award which recognizes his illustrious career as both a performer and a humanitarian. The 80-year-old actor will be formally inaugurated during the 2018 SAG Awards and will be broadcast on January 21st on TBS and TBT.

In case you’re not familiar with the achievement, the honor is given annually to an actor who represents the finest ideals of the profession of acting and entertainment.

Gabrielle Carteris, the SAG-AFTRA President said in a statement today that he was thrilled to announce Morgan as 2018’s recipient of the prestigious award.

He went on to say, “Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part.”

The President praised Morgan as innovative and brave for his ability to encapsulate characters of all types including, boxers, pimps, presidents, chauffeurs, or even convicted murderers.

He brilliantly showcased the humanity of each person he portrayed.

Carteris added that it has been a great honor to witness his art over the years.

In case you missed it, Freeman was given a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby.

In January of 2014, he presented Rita Moreno with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 20th annual ceremony.

As for what the legendary performer has been up to lately, he currently has two films up and coming, like The Nutcracker, Four Realms, and Villa Capri.

These aren’t the only films in his repertoire.

Freeman’s contribution to the acting world has been long-lasting, to say the least. He has almost 100 credits to his name, including films like Bruce Almighty, The Bucket list, The Sum Of All Fears, Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, and The Dark Knight Rises. Congratulations to Morgan for all of his achievements!