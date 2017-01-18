Morgan Freeman Kicked Out Of Holy Area Filming ‘The Story of God’

Morgan Freeman was recently kicked out of holy part of Israel. The actor had the misfortune to use the word “myth” while filming the documentary series ‘The Story of God’ in Jerusalem.

“There are certain words that can not be said in certain parts of the world,” he said on the set of ‘The Talk.’

“Myth” is one of them. You are on the religious territory of someone, do not talk about myth. I said “myth”. They said, “You go out.”

Freeman – who has twice played God during his career – respected the tradition and left area immediately.

The Dark Knight Rises star began filming the documentary series – which explores the concepts of death and afterlife in different religions, last year.

He was interested in the subject at the approach of his eightieth birthday, which will arrive next June.

“Life is a subject that interests me, and if you think about life, you necessarily think of death, and with death, the idea of ​​life after death. And all this is contained in our ideas of Gods and religions,” the actor told Variety.

In the season premiere of season 2, Mr. Freeman, meets with members of the Shia community, and witnesses their holiest night, Ashura.

Season 2 of ‘The Story of God’ kicks off on National Geographic channel on Monday, January 16th.