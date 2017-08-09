More ‘Twilight’ And ‘Hunger Games’ Movies Could Be On The Way

The problem movie studios often have with adapting book trilogies is that those series inevitably end after the third book. Lionsgate found one way to extend both the Twilight and Hunger Games trilogies by splitting the third book in each series into two films. Nonetheless, both film franchises did eventually come to an end.

If the studio has its way, though, there could be even more Hunger Games and Twilight films on the horizon, according to a new conference call with investors.

“There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

That means the studio will only move forward on future films when they have the blessing of Twilight author Stephanie Meyer or Hunger Games writer Suzanne Collins.

Neither author has revealed any immediate plans to write new stories or full-length novels set in the worlds they created, though.

Meyer has said if she returned to the world of Twilight, she would write from the point of view of werewolf Leah Clearwater or Edward and Bella’s daughter, Renesmee Cullen.

In 2015, a tenth-anniversary edition of the first Twilight book was released, which included a retelling of the story with Edward and Bella gender-swapped as Edythe and Beau.

There have been rumors in the past about Lionsgate adapting either the gender-swapped version or simply rebooting the Twilight franchise and remaking the original films from scratch.

The studio has also expressed interest in exploring other corners of the Hunger Games universe, perhaps in a prequel about the founding of the Games themselves.

Advertisement

It’s been nearly five years now since the Twilight Saga ended with Breaking Dawn — Part 2, and two years since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2. With new generations of fans discovering the books each year, it seems it will never be too late to continue either of these hit franchises.