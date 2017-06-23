More Stars Come Out About What It’s Like To Work With Mariah Carey! Apparently It’s Not Good

So, it looks like Mariah Carey did not make the cut of Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s new comedy, The House. As CI readers know, Mariah was scheduled to make a cameo appearance in the film, and it was previously reported that it was uncertain if her part would make it in the final production.

Several weeks ago, Rob Huebel came out to talk about the star’s performance, saying, “it was bananas,” and not in a good way!

The film is about two parents who spend their kid’s college tuition and have to start a casino in their basement to make up for it.

Carey was supposed to make a cameo.

However, it didn’t work out as planned.

Ferrell sat down with Seth Meyers and opened up about his experience with Carey in the movie, although he remained very professional.

Meyers noted Carey made particular demands about her planned interview on the show, and Ferrell said that matched his experience with her in his movie.

Will said, “some suggestions weren’t executed. She was on our set and, um, things happened. Things happened and didn’t happen. Let’s just put it this way. About midnight, I got a knock on my trailer and said, “You can just go home. We’re not going to get you.”

And while Ferrell didn’t give the whole scoop on the situation, some of his co-stars did.

Cedric Yarbrough in a since-deleted Facebook post wrote, “Ok since Will Ferrell is talking. I’m talking. Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film The House with the superstar Mariah Carey. But, it was ruined by superstar Mariah Carey.”

He explained that Mariah was often three or four hours late to the set, and when Carey finally arrived she would immediately start complaining about her part.

“When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. ‘Darling, I would never do it that way.’ I heard her say those exact words, She then requested a massive fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot.”

He went on to say, “This lady was unprofessional & borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.”

The actor admitted it’s not good form to talk smack about other performers, but this time he just had to because the way she treated people on the set.

The performer explained their crew didn’t deserve the treatment that Carey gave to all of them.

He ended his angry post by giving out some advice to young actors, saying they should be both courteous and respectful as well as on time. The same goes for the aging artists as well. According to Yarbrough, although he dished a lot of details, he still managed to leave out the “worst part.” Yikes!