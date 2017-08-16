More Details Come Out Regarding The Death Of “Deadpool 2” Stuntwoman

As CI readers know, a woman was recently killed on the set of Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds. The woman was a stunt person named, Joi “SJ” Harris, who is an accomplished stunt-woman.

However, today, there have been new revelations regarding what happened exactly that caused her untimely death.

According to our sources, Harris was a motorcycle expert.

In a report by Page Six from the New York Times, Joi “SJ” Harris,” was serving as the double for the character Domino, who was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash.

In case you missed what happened, Harris, 40, died while filming a stunt on a motorcycle when she couldn’t handle the power of the bike and crashed into the windows of a building.



The crash happened not long after the beginning stages of filming as the stuntwoman had signed onto the movie after she had replaced another stunt double for the character, Domino.

Even though the stunt double was supposed to wear a helmet under the wig, Harris was not wearing one at the time of the crash.







With that being said, we don’t know the full details of what happened, so we can only guess.

Filming for the movie started not long after in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, just two days after her death. In case you’re wondering, Vancouver is a hot-spot for filming crews due to the advantageous exchange rates of the Canadian dollar versus the American dollar. Either way, we send out our deepest condolences to the woman who lost her life doing what she loved.