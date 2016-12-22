Advertisement
Home » TV Shows

Montreal Woman Asks Ellen Degeneres To Help Man With Cancer

Ron Collins Posted On 12/22/2016
0
10 Views


ellen degeneresSource: Ellen Show

A woman in Montreal Quebec wrote a passionate letter to talk show host Ellen Degeneres ashkng her to help save the life of a man she has not even met.

Advertisement

Angela Sirianni‎ doesn’t know Matthew Schreindorfer but she felt compelled to help.

Schreindorfer made headlines after launching a crowdfunding campaign to get a new experimental cancer treatment in New York City.

The Laval native was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in August 2014, just months after marrying his high school sweetheart.

When treatments in Canada no longer seemed effective, Schreindorfer’s decided to try an experimental treatment in the U.S.

Now Schreindorfer and his family are are once again turning to the public for financial support.

Sirianni knew she had to help.

“All I’m asking is for some kind of mentioning of Matthew’s story,” Sirianni‎ wrote in a Facebook post to DeGeneres. “I’ve seen the joy that you bring to everyone that watches you. I have seen you turn people’s lives around. But most of all I have seen the hope that you have brought into the lives of the most deserving individuals.”

She said Schreindorfer who never gives up.

“Matthew is a fighter, and he’s a hero. He’s a fighter because no matter how hard his hand of card was, he has never given up,” she said. “Matthew is a hero because he’s spreading awareness about this disease.”

She said Schreindorfer’s story means so much to her because she recently lost her own father to cancer.

“From the day of his diagnosis, my family and I only got two short months with him,” Sirianni‎ said.

Advertisement

Sirianni’s wrote to the Ellen show on December 15. No word yet whether the talk show queen will help out.

Post Views: 10





You may also like
117 Pounds Bill Clinton Suffers from Cancer?
12/17/2016
Shannon Doherty Alone in Elevator with Stranger: Stranger is HORRIFIED
12/16/2016
Shannen Doherty Continues Cancer treatment
12/14/2016
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.


  • Follow Us

    Follow Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on Pinterest Follow Us on Google Plus Follow Us on Tumblr Our RSS Follow Us on Instagram
    •  
    Advertisement

  • Subscribe


You are reading
Montreal Woman Asks Ellen Degeneres To Help Man With Cancer
Share No Comment