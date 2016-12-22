Montreal Woman Asks Ellen Degeneres To Help Man With Cancer

A woman in Montreal Quebec wrote a passionate letter to talk show host Ellen Degeneres ashkng her to help save the life of a man she has not even met.

Angela Sirianni‎ doesn’t know Matthew Schreindorfer but she felt compelled to help.

Schreindorfer made headlines after launching a crowdfunding campaign to get a new experimental cancer treatment in New York City.

The Laval native was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in August 2014, just months after marrying his high school sweetheart.

When treatments in Canada no longer seemed effective, Schreindorfer’s decided to try an experimental treatment in the U.S.

Now Schreindorfer and his family are are once again turning to the public for financial support.

Sirianni knew she had to help.

“All I’m asking is for some kind of mentioning of Matthew’s story,” Sirianni‎ wrote in a Facebook post to DeGeneres. “I’ve seen the joy that you bring to everyone that watches you. I have seen you turn people’s lives around. But most of all I have seen the hope that you have brought into the lives of the most deserving individuals.”

She said Schreindorfer who never gives up.

“Matthew is a fighter, and he’s a hero. He’s a fighter because no matter how hard his hand of card was, he has never given up,” she said. “Matthew is a hero because he’s spreading awareness about this disease.”

She said Schreindorfer’s story means so much to her because she recently lost her own father to cancer.

“From the day of his diagnosis, my family and I only got two short months with him,” Sirianni‎ said.

Sirianni’s wrote to the Ellen show on December 15. No word yet whether the talk show queen will help out.