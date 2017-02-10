Monitor Claims Robin Thicke Traumatized His Son, Cancels All Future Visits

It looks like Robin Thicke’s son, Julian, was so traumatized by his father’s last visit that the supervisor present called off all the following meetings decided by the court.

The court-appointed monitor who supervised Thicke’s visit with his son on February 2, 2017, was so concerned about the six year old’s well-being after the time spent with his dad that they canceled the visit scheduled for the very next day.

According to the court documents filed by the monitor, “Simply canceled today’s visit due to the fact that Julian expressed that he did not want to, and I have to take the child’s well-being into confederation (sic) both physical and emotional.”

Thicke’s girlfriend, April Love Geary also played a huge role in the visit.

“Once at the house Julian played with Robin’s puppy, and said hello to April, hugged her appear to be having fun and enjoying his time with Robin, April and the dogs.”

Apparently, Geary was hands on during the visit.

“April offered him a snack, he asked to eat a grapefruit,” the documents state. “April proceeded to cut it for him.”

The three also watched a TV show together.

“As Julian was getting ready to leave he said to Robin ‘I had fun being with you,’ and his father said ‘Am I going to see you tomorrow?'”

At this point, the monitor stated that the child said he’d rather spend some time with his mother as well.

“Robin explained that he will see his mom after.” Then “Julian kissed and hugged April goodbye.”

Thicke’s attorney wrote on the monitor’s report:

“There is nothing in your report to indicate that Julian was subjected to any trauma. I know that your report indicates that Robin acted appropriately at all times and that Julian and Robin enjoyed their time together.”

Thicke then asked the judge to either change the monitor or eliminate the necessity of having one at all.

“He never said that he didn’t want to see Robin, just that he didn’t want to go to his home,” the attorney claimed, noting that it was “of great importance according to your report that Julian, on his own, ultimately decided that he did in fact want to go to Robin’s house … It was only upon seeing his mother that Julian’s story once again changed to a position that is supportive of his mother.”

“Once Paula arrived she asked him how he was. He said he had fun but that Robin made him go to his house. Julian seemed concerned. I clarified with Paula that Julian asked to go. Julian then added that Robin had said that they would go for five minutes. I added that Robbin had said they’d go for a while,” explained the monitor.

The judge denied Thicke’s request.