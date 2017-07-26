Monique Gonzalez Cheating Scandal Is Not Enough To Break Eniko Parrish And Kevin Hart’s Marriage, Claims Her Cousin Jordan Craig

Family members are whispering in Eniko Parrish’s ear and are telling her to take Kevin Hart back after he was caught cheating with Monique Gonzalez, allegedly, of course.

The comedian was filmed sharing what appeared to be a passionate kiss with Gonzalez near a club in Florida.

He attempted to laugh off the allegation and later tried to bury the story with a cute dancing video that featured his pregnant wife.

While fans of Parrish are telling her to run as fast as she can away from her unfaithful spouse, her cousin, Jordan Craig, is pleading with her to work on her marriage.

A source close to Craig spoke to Radar Online and said she would more than understand why her cousin is staying with the father of her unborn baby.

If the name Craig sounds familiar, that is because she is the woman who was dumped by Tristan Thompson for Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant.

The source close to Craig explained: “Jordan is more than qualified to give Eniko advice – Tristan ran off with a Kardashian while she was pregnant so she knows how she feels.”

The person added that Craig is begging Parrish to ignore Gonzalez and move on with her life.

The chatty friend added: “Jordan wants her to ignore all rumors of side chicks and focus on Kevin and their unborn baby. She told her starting a big investigation and calling up this other woman [Monique Gonzalez] will only make things worse and put Kevin in a position where he will walk away. Jordan was devastated to lose her man in the middle of her pregnancy. For now, Kevin insists he is innocent. And for the sake of their unborn baby, she should take his word.”

Another insider said Hart has apologized and is spending a fortune on the model to get her to forgive him.

The pal shared: “Kevin was already going to be celebrating this upcoming anniversary, but now after the accusations, he is going all out and making it all about Eniko,.He loves her and can’t wait for their child [to be born]. He wants to prove how much he loves his wife and is contemplating on renewing their vows. He has told her that it is her day, and she can do whatever she wants, and he will accommodate all her needs.”

Some naysayers say that Hart introduced his new wife to a lifestyle that is hard to let go.