Monica Lewinsky Reacts To TV Special Regarding Bill Clinton’s Infamous Affair

Following the release of a new special titled, “The Monica Lewinsky Scandal,” the former intern working under Bill Clinton updated the name to be more accurate according to her perception. The 44-year-old author wrote on her Twitter account today, “Fixed it for you. You’re welcome.”

In her tweet which we have for you below, Monica wrote, “The Starr Investigation” or “Bill Clinton’s Impeachment.” Following her Twitter post, she received tremendous support from many of her followers.

fixed it for you. you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/h4iVKGwM1g — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) November 28, 2017

Barack Obama’s former aide, Alyssa Mastromonaco, backed up Lewinsky on the platform with the hashtag, “I Stand With Monica.” As you may already know, Lewinsky was famously involved in a sexual affair with President Clinton when she was completing an internship in 1998.

Following the disastrous media fiasco, after the public found out, Lewinsky experienced a lot of shame and ridicule for years. In fact, it still continues to this day, as Monica frequently is the butt of many jokes.

When Monica spoke at a TED Talk in Vancouver in March of 2015, she said her experience was like a “skinning of sorts” because it left her vulnerable; her identity was crushed.

According to Lewinsky, a day never goes by where she doesn’t think about the mistake she made almost nineteen years ago.

She said, “in 1998, after having been swept up in an improbable romance,” Monica found herself at the center of a political, legal, and media-storm which no one has ever seen before.

Advertisement

She lost her “reputation and dignity.” Jennifer Palmieri, who worked under Bill’s administration, said the relationship at the time was “very inappropriate” because of the “power imbalance.” Jennifer said “it was a consensual relationship, but he was the President of the United States,” and she was merely a young intern.