Monica Lewinsky Praises Jay Z For Addressing The Beyonce Cheating Rumors On New Album

Monica Lewinsky is applauding Jay Z for coming out about the Beyonce cheating rumors on his latest album 4:44. The woman, who is infamous for allegedly having an affair with President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, talked about the rapper’s very personal lyrics for Vanity Fair, noting that Jay could have easily avoided the topic altogether.

‘Jay Z had a choice. Having been called out publicly by his wife in her fierce 2016 album and video, Lemonade, Jay Z knew that his fans would not have blinked if his next album skimmed past the allegations. That is not uncommon for men to do. And it is not as if we had not seen Beyoncé and Jay Z out in the world together since then — not to mention, welcoming their twins to planet Earth. Jay Z could have ignored it all,’ Lewinsky wrote in her essay for the publication.

The 43-year-old activist added that Jay Z talking about the cheating would move the conversation forward and help many others.

As fans may already be aware, the performer included songs in which he talked about the speculated marital issues with wife Beyonce on the album he released last month on Tidal.

Monica Lewinsky had previously also called out Beyoncé, for a lyric on the Grammy winner’s 2013 song Partition, in which the star sings, ‘He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.’

The woman was quick to correct the shade, shooting back by saying: ‘Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we are verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d’ all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.’’

