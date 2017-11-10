Mona Scott Young Wants Blac Chyna On ‘Love And Hip Hop!’

Mona Scott Young is the woman responsible for bringing cameras to the private lives of those involved in the music industry. Rumors are swirling that she’s got her eye on one of the most talked about model-turned-reality-stars ever.

Young is reportedly eyeing Blac Chyna to join the cast of “Love and Hip Hop.” Since the mother of two is based in Los Angeles we’re assuming that it will “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

Blac Chyna is perfect for the show.

Chyna not only has a baby from Rob Kardashian (who is a part of one of the most talked about families in America) but she also shares a son with Tyga.

To top things off, the 29-year-old is currently working on her debut album. She’s reportedly got features from some big names already.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if she scored a Nicki Minaj collab since she’s appeared in multiple videos with the female MC.

If that wasn’t enough evidence that Blac Chyna is the ideal “LHH” candidate, she’s been spotted with rapper Playboi Carti.

The rumored romance is guaranteed to bring drama to the show his ex-girlfriend, Rubi Rose, has already called out Chyna for dating him.

This comes after it was said that “Big Brother” wants to recruit the entrepreneur for its first US edition of the show.

Mona Scott Young is also in the process of trying to get Cardi B and Offset to agree to a VH1 wedding special.

Blac Chyna would bring in tons of viewers because we still haven’t really heard her part of the story when it comes to the tumultuous relationship between her and Rob Kardashian.

The lash bar owner is a busy woman but if the check is big enough she might find the time to be in the next season.

Advertisement

Would you watch Chyna on “Love and Hip Hop?”