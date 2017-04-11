Momager’s Nightmare! Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kris Jenner In Tell-All Book!

According to Caitlyn Jenner’s upcoming tell-all book, not only did Kris know everything about her gender crisis but she also tried to stop her express her inner female. Furthermore, Caitlyn claims that the momager also controlled her money and forbid her to speak to her own family!

The Secrets of My Life will reveal everything about the nightmare marriage with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch.

Although Caitlyn admitted that because of Kris, Bruce was able to come back into the spotlight after his Olympic career ended, she also believes that Kris had something to win as well because of their marriage – making the public forget the ugly split from Robert Kardashian.

In 2007, Kris insisted that Bruce signs a contract to appear on the reality show as well. Although they enjoyed years of happy marriage, Caitlyn claims that the success of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the extreme control Kris tried to have over it ruined their relationship.

In time, Kris began to shut out the former Olympian’s family. When Kris decided to throw Bruce a party to celebrate 20 years since his huge win, the momager refused to invite his sister, Pam.

Caitlyn also wrote about how Bruce received a letter from Aunt Ellie, in which she said he was a disappointment to the public and always looked so uncomfortable in every scene.

“The implication is that I have sold myself out, willingly destroyed what positive reputation I have left,” Caitlyn explains. “Pretty much on the mark.”

In addition, despite gaining a “healthy paycheck” she never actually saw a dime as all money went directly to Kris.

Leaving the poisonous marriage meant Caitlyn could gain control over her own life back and see her other four children without any restrictions.

Are you surprised Kris was so controlling over Caitlyn?