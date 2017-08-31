Models Kendall Jenner And Hailey Baldwin Double Date With NBA Players Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons

It’s not at all peculiar for models to date athletes. It’s even less peculiar for a Kardashian or Jenner to snag one, in fact, it’s almost a guarantee. That’s what it’s looking like these days as Kendall Jenner has been seen out and about with Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin a lot lately.

Griffin has been on and off with the mother of his two children, college sweetheart, Brynn Cameron. She gave birth to their second child, a baby girl, at the end of last year. Cameras caught Griffin and Jenner having a fancy romantic dinner out in L.A. together on August 30th.

They were joined by Griffin’s good friend and NBA player, Chandler Parsons and Jenner’s model buddy Hailey Baldwin. Baldwin is the daughter of well-known actor Alec Baldwin. Being part of a famous family is standard in the realm of Los Angeles.

Griffin and Jenner were seen leaving a popular eatery Craig’s and getting into an awaiting car. Parsons followed shortly thereafter. While this isn’t the first time that Griffin and Jenner have been spotted together, it’s also not the first time for Parsons and Baldwin. The two were seen sunbathing together over the summer. Sources say that the twosome isn’t exclusively dating but that they do enjoy each other’s company.

With the reputation the Kardashian-Jenner’s have with athletes, it’s really no surprise that Kendall has maybe snagged a ball player in Griffin. The resident model of the family, Jenner has enjoyed a rather plentiful career on runways and in editorial shots over the past few years.

Though she is noticeably absent from the big Victoria’s Secret runway show this year, she did walk the runway the past two years.

It’s certainly possible that these four, incredibly successful and attractive people are just hanging out, especially with specific friendships already established, but the rumblings of a potential pairing and inevitable coupledom seem to follow them, especially the more high profile Griffin and Jenner.

It seems that the “Kardashian curse” isn’t preventing certain athletes from getting involved with members of the wealthy and notoriously public family. Griffin has just recently renewed his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers who, in recent years, have been fairly competitive but haven’t gotten very far in the playoffs.