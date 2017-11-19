Model Says Russell Simmons Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 17 While Brett Ratner Watched

The allegations against Brett Ratner just took another disturbing twist as model Keri Claussen Khalighi told the Los Angeles Times that when she was 17-years-old, in 1991, Russell Simmons ripped off her clothes and then assaulted her while Brett Ratner stood by, watched, and did nothing. According to the L.A. Times, Ratner and Simmons invited the young model out for dinner where they were discussing a music video they were working on. After dinner, they allegedly went back to Simmons’ NY apartment where he became sexually aggressive towards the teenager. Khalighi states that Simmons began ripping off her clothes and she looked to Brett Ratner for help and he did nothing.

She said she realized they were in it together and at that point realized fighting was useless. She states she gave up trying to fight him off her and then performed oral sex on Simmons. After which she went to the shower where Simmons allegedly followed her then penetrated her without her consent. Simmons denies that he forced Khalighi and described the sexual encounter as consensual.

Khalighi described her pleas for help as follows.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face. In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

The following is the exact description of the incident as stated in the L.A. Times piece.

“Khalighi said that Simmons, who was then about twice her age, tried to force her to have intercourse. “I fought it wildly,” she said. He eventually relented and coerced her to perform oral sex, she alleged. “I guess I just acquiesced.” Ratner, meanwhile, “just sat there and watched,” she said.

Feeling “disgusting,” Khalighi said she went to take a shower. Minutes later, she alleged, Simmons walked up behind her in the shower and briefly penetrated her without her consent. She said she jerked away, then he left. “It hurt so much.” The description of the alleged attack has sparked varied reactions on social media. Some are siding with Khalighi while others are blaming her for the encounter. It’s important to remember that Khalighi was 17-years-old at the time of the alleged incident, therefore she legally could not consent to a sexual encounter with a man that old as Russell Simmons would have been approximately 34-years-old in 1991. While Russell Simmons remembers the encounter but says it was consensual, Brett Ratner says he doesn’t remember Khalighi asking for help. What do you think about the allegations?