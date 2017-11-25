Model Ashley Graham Works Out And Slams People Who Shame Her Gym Pics

Just because Ashley Graham is plus-sized model, doesn’t mean she doesn’t care about being active.

The curvy beauty has had to answer many critics when it comes to her body, her weight and how she navigates the modeling space as one of the most prominent and recognizable faces in her weight bracket.

She’s made a name for herself as a model, businesswoman, advocate and social media phenom as a champion for embracing your body and encouraging other girls to do the same.

One thing that typically happens to her when she shares parts of her life on social media, is the incessant comments about her weight. Even though she’s amassed such success and stardom, her weight is always called into question.

There is no greater time this becomes an issue with commenters on her posts than when she posts pics or videos working out.

EMS training with @fitlifebymo A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:35am PST

So many seem to have comments when she posts these type of pictures. People inquire why she’s even working out at all? Is she trying to be skinny? What’s she trying to prove?

In a perfect response, Graham explains that working out and staying active doesn’t have to have one function. “I workout to stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy. I don’t workout to lose weight or my curves…”

Swipe It➡️ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Graham wants people to know that working out isn’t only for thin people or those actively trying to lose weight. Working out is for a better functioning of the mind and body. It promotes better sleep and increased cognition, the physical benefits of working out doesn’t contribute singularly to weight loss.

So many people have a lack of understanding regarding different bodies, their capabilities and what it really means to not be a sample size. The model handles herself beautifully here, letting the world know that yeah, she works out for a bunch of reasons that has nothing to do with her weight.