Model And Reality Star Erica Mena Gets Slammed On Social Media For Bad Hurricane Harvey Joke

Todd Malm Posted On 08/30/2017
0
338 Views
0


Erica MenaSource: TVDeets.com

Many comedic legends argue timing is essential with regard to delivering the perfect joke. It looks like Erica Mena didn’t get the memo when it comes to making people laugh, as the model who is now a reality star was slammed on Twitter for making a poorly-planned attempt at humor.

The star of Love & Hip-Hop: New York was the victim of lashing out after she posted a bad joke on Twitter about the flooding of the city not long after Hurrican Harvey shook Houston.

In a Twitter post that has since been deleted, Mena wrote over a dark background, “Pray for L.A. (Los Angeles) it’s FLOODED with fake n**gas.”

Although, we don’t really know how people from L.A are considered to be “fake,” it doesn’t really matter because many users of the platform came to defend the victims of the flood.

In response to the social media shaming, she wrote, “Why is it always the ones who don’t do anything for themselves who are quick to comment and make a big deal over what you do and what you post on your page???”

To that, we respond: people are just bored Erica and are looking for something to be mad about.

Your post was a bad one though, so we have to admit you reaped what you sowed.

She added that people on Twitter and other platforms are always claiming things are insensitive.

Mena attempted a bit of old fashioned damage control by saying she committed more to the Houston Relief Fund than most of the people who use the platform.

However, she since deleted the messages. One person responded to her post saying Erica should be given the D*uchebag Of The Day Award for her tasteless sense of humor. You can see the tweet above!

Post Views: 338

Read more about Erica Mena Hurricane Harvey Love And Hip-Hop: New York

