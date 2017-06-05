MMA Fighter Johnathan ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Found Guilty Of Violence And Sexual Assault

Johnathan War Machine Koppenhaver has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 36 years after he was found guilty of 29 out of 34 charges today. That means the man will spend his entire life in prison, only to be released when he turns 71-years-old.

In a statement released to the media, War Machine’s attorney said, “we are very disappointed in the verdict but we have the highest respect for the jury system and respect the perspicacity of this jury.”

The police officers took Koppenhaver into the police station at 1:45 pm on Friday, at the order of the U.S. Marshals Service.

When they arrived, they found him with a small quantity of cash and some pizza before he was taken to the Ventura County Jail.

Although Koppenhaver took his sentencing relatively well, The UFC fighter didn’t agree with the allegations levied against him after his girlfriend’s accusations made headlines.

Christy Mack, who is an adult-film actress, posted pictures of herself on social media after her face was brutally maimed from her ex-boyfriend’s attack.

After the media frenzy, War Machine took to Twitter to say that he intended to propose to his girlfriend of the time before he found her in bed with another man.

On his social media, he wrote, “I am not a bad guy, I went to surprise my GF, help her set up her show and to give her an engagement ring and ended up fighting for my life.”

Johnathan said his biggest wish would’ve been that ‘the man’ wouldn’t have been there when he arrived at the hotel and Chrissy and he would be together.

‘One day the truth will come out,’ the MMA fighter proclaimed.

Although Jonathan may have realized what he did was wrong, the damage done to his ex-girlfriend was immense, and the adult film actress even had to undergo facial reconstruction surgery after Koppenhaver viciously assaulted her.

Advertisement

Many people wanted to support her cause after the attack made headlines, and a fundraising foundation was set up to help her pay hospital bills and to date has made over $66,000.