MMA Fighter Aaron Rajman Shot Dead In Shocking Home Invasion

A mourning friend of the victim revealed that everyone is just sickened by what happened. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, MMA fighter Aaron Rajman sadly lost his life after several men broke into his home and shot him!

‘I am just literally at a loss for words. Everyone I talked to is sickened. He was the most humble guy around, he never talked bad about people,’ a pal of the late sportsman and current Miami fight promoter Dave Zalewski stated.

According to the police reports, a few men broke into the star’s Florida house at around 10:30 P.M. on Monday night.

Apparently, they argued with Rajman about an unknown topic before they shot him at least once.

The intruders left the 25-year-old MMA fighter unconscious on the floor before they drove away.

Rajam was a devoted Jew, and he was much loved in the community as he taught kids at a Jewish community school for years.

Rabbi Zalman Bukiet, who is also the director of the Chabad of West Boca Raton had only good things to say about the sportsman, claiming that it was a real tragedy for such a young man with a heart of gold to die.

The late Aaron also wrote an essay for MMAFutures.com, in which he talked about his struggles with a life of crime and drug addiction as a teen and his fight to overcome it and change.

He explained that his main focus in life was now his family, his community as well and his faith.

R.I.P. Aaron Rajman.