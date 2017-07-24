Missy Elliott Proves At FYF Fest That She Still Got It

Better late than never! Missy Elliott was the main star at FYF Fest’s opening night on Friday in Los Angeles, making her first full-length U.S. show in a decade.

The Grammy-winning rapper is a music industry legend, but she hasn’t released an album in 12 years, with ‘Supa Dupa Fly’, her debut album, appearing more than 20 years ago.

But it was like time stood still, because Elliott’s performance was great, not missing a single beat.

She joined Katy Perry at the 2015 Super Bowl and headlined the 2015 Essence Festival, but people wanted to see Missy Elliott more on her game, connected with the audience.

Waiting 10 years for this moment, the 46-years old rapper delivered, although she had some minor problems to deal with.

Missy revealed that she was sick, but wasn’t going to miss the show. Later, she added that her mic pack wasn’t working, so she couldn’t hear much, and that her hair was all messed up.

Still, she went through with the show, proving that true artists never change.

.@katyperry Thank u for coming out to support me at the #FYFFest last night I see u getting it in to "Lose Control" ayyye🙌🏾 grateful🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dAZN2WVFLg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017

Elliott made sure to perform her new single ‘I’m Better,’ which she released in January, but also played her biggest hits, such as ‘Work It,’ ‘Lose Control,’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On.’

Of course, fans were pleased and you could see them applauding and dancing.

Missy had some stars to help her deal with her big night. Beyonce was there, with Solange, Bjork, Janet Jackson, and Katy Perry also having fun on Elliott’s hit ‘Lose Control.’

Wrapping up the night, the rapper asked everyone to take their phones out and shine a light for ‘all the ones we’ve lost.’ Photos of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and Aaliyah came on and played the singer offstage.