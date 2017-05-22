Miss USA Kara McCullough’s Secret For Acne-Free Skin Is A $5 Bar Soap

When we think about skin care over-complicating issues is the easiest thing to do. The are zillions of products targeted at making your skin beautiful and flawless, just think about it: toners, cleansers, face masks, sunscreens, moisturizers, creams and more.

All these products promise to make your skin brighter and blemish-free as they feature all kinds of magical transforming properties at very expensive costs, of course.

After a typical morning routine, women have at least four to five layers of products on their skin, and this is not a surprising thing these days.

Once you add up all the ingredients from these products’ compositions, you would be very surprised by how many substances and chemicals you put on your face.

According to Miss USA, Kara McCullough, it’s time to dial it back and use simpler products.

The contest winner and scientist is very aware of all the things that she puts on her skin and face.

“I’m usually a naturalista when it comes to skin care. I do believe in a getting a thorough cleansing every now and then, like a good facial,” she admitted during an interview with E! News.

“I try to stay away from products that are heavy in chemicals like sulfur.”

Even if Miss USA 2017 is a symbol of American beauty, Kara’s skin care routine is remarkably relatable and also backed by her education in science.

“I’ve learned that [anti-bacterial soap] is actually more effective for me than most facial cleansers. An anti-bacterial soap, like Dial, is really good for clearing acne,” she said.

She also considers that “A lot of people don’t know that blemishes stem from bacteria. I use anti-bacteria ointments, as well.”

After the pageant winner normally washes her face during her morning hot shower, she said that she steps out of the shower and rinses her face with cold water because this has an effect of closing the pores.

We really believe that for only $5, it’s worth putting the beauty tip to the test.

So, what do you think? Is she doing it right? Are you ready for your Miss USA-inspired beautiful skin? Let us know by stopping by the comments’ section below.