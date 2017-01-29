Miss Universe 2017 Is Miss France Iris Mittenaere, Beats Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier

The 2017 Miss Universe winner has been announced, and it is none other than Miss France Iris Mittenaere. The event took place in the Philippines and was broadcast on Fox. Eighty-six constants competed in various categories for the title, which was held by Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines. The 65th Miss Universe competition was hosted by Steve Harvey who made a huge gaffe at the event last year by calling Miss Colombia as the winner whereas Miss Philippines was the one who took the title.

Miss France Iris Mittenaere, who loves to cook and is working to become a dentist, was able to beat the following ladies for the title of Miss Universe 2017: Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, who had a real advantage because she was at home. Miss Mexico Kristal Silva, who spoke about her culture, her love of music, and her family.

Raquel Pelissier – Miss Universe Haiti 2016 – is studying to become an ophthalmologist after her grandmother went blind. She loves the beach and traveling – she is fluent in English, French, Spanish, Creole and is learning German. She is very involved in charity works and wants to promote Haiti, which was hit by an earthquake and several hurricanes in the past years.

Miss Kenya Mary Esther Were sounded like Michelle Obama as she spoke about how women are strong and can become anything they choose. Miss Brazil Raissa Santana, who is the first black woman to represent her country in 30 years.

Miss USA Deshauna Barber – she has an amazing back story, she is in the United States Army Reserves and recently lost her mother. She is fierce yet elegant and proud to serve her country. Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, who made Harvey uneasy every time she took the stage.

Ashley Graham also served as co-host and judges for the soirée included Cynthia Bailey, Leila Lopes, Dayanara Torres, Mickey Boardman, Francine LeFrak, and Sushmita Sen.

Flo Rida and Boyz II Men performed at the event.