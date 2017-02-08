Mischa Barton’s Disturbing Texts Released! Is She Okay?

Mischa Barton’s drug abuse and public meltdown have reached new highs and now, the disturbing text messages that reveal what was going on in her life before the scary and embarrassing breakdown are out!

Advertisement

A series of texts between Barton and a close friend reveal that she was using just about any drug she could get her hands on.

When asked whether she wanted the stimulant Adderall, she replied, “I need those. And I would kiss your face for a couple Xanax and some Norcos … just like a couple of those.”

At some point she even mentioned a “rich coke dealer” she knows.

Dr. Stuart Fischer said:

“It’s possible these scars are from drug abuse, sometimes referred to as a ‘skin popping.’ These are usually a last resort for desperate individuals who cannot inject drugs intravenously.”

Photos of Barton’s bruise-riddled legs could mean she’s also been injecting drugs, not only using prescription pills.

Sources say that the bruises are a sign she may be shooting hardcore drugs, even heroin.

Barton’s bizarre behavior made headlines on January 26, when she was spotted standing on a fence in her West Hollywood backyard, screaming about the end of the world. Neighbors called 911, and she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she spent the night.

After her release, she claimed she’d been secretly dosed with the “date rape” drug GHB while celebrating her birthday during a party at a nightclub in West Hollywood.

However, according to friends, she snorted “some kind of white powder” herself.

Barton claimed “that she had a chip in her head, and that she had parasites in her body,” an insider said. “She needs help. A lot of help.”

Advertisement

But by February 4, she was already back on the LA party scene, hanging at Catch.