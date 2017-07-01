Mischa Barton Testifies Against Her Ex-Boyfriend For Releasing Salacious Recordings!

Mischa Barton was in a courtroom this Friday to testify against her ex-boyfriend for releasing private recordings of the couple. Although Adam Spaw was not present at the time, the judge allowed The O.C. star to speak.

During her testimony, Barton claimed her ex-boyfriend kicked her, grabbed her, and he had been “lurking” around a neighborhood that she has been living in.

It gets worse because this is all in violation of his restraining order.

The judge scheduled a new court date in July because Adam wasn’t present for today’s hearing.

Just to keep Mischa safe, the judge also reissued Mischa’s restraining order against him.

When The O.C alumni was talking to reporters outside of the courtroom, she said, “we’re just delighted with the way the judge ruled today, and we’re going to continue to fight for justice in this case.”

She went on to say that people always have a right to defend themselves against aggressors.

And that is certainly true, there is no reason for a person to put with the abuse of another.

Lisa Bloom – Mischa’s attorney – added, “It’s another victory for Mischa Barton and our fight against revenge porn. Mischa is doing this fight and so committed to it in coming back to court over and over again because she thinks it’s important.”

According to her lawyer, this case concerns not only the actress in question, but of women in general who seek to control how their images are used by others.

Women should have the right to decide what photos of them will be released to the public.

In a previous statement, Mischa tearfully stated the whole ordeal had been incredibly painful. Her worst fears had been realized when she found out a man she loved and trusted was secretly filming her most intimate moments and attempting to sell them to turn a profit.