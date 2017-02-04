Mischa Barton Caught Buying Alcohol After Meltdown And Hospitalization

Mischa Barton has been spotted out for the first time since her hospitalization and she was on her way to buy alcohol!

Advertisement

The 31 year old actress looked somber as she went out without any makeup, heading for the grocery store.

Sadly for her well being, Barton was caught picking up a bottle of wine at a CVS Pharmacy.

Last Thursday, the actress was rushed to the hospital for a mental evaluation after cops were called to her residency.

According to sources, her meltdown is not so surprising.

“Mischa has been on this downward spiral for years now,” stated an insider.

“Her attempts at getting healthy have always failed. She took on Dancing With The Stars to make some money and try to clean up her act — but that didn’t help. She ended up purposely getting booted off [the show] because she couldn’t handle it. She hated the show, she hated the work involved and really wanted to keep partying.”

The star was spotted in her backyard hanging over the fence, babbling about her mother and spitting out “incoherent statements.” Her concerned neighbors called 911.The neighbors reported it was a jumper or a possible overdose.

Barton alleged someone had slipped her the drug GBH, saying: “On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.”

However, this is not the first time something like this happened. “I was with her a few times in the past year or so. One time was at a dinner party and she was doing mushrooms! Not the kind you eat either. Who does shrooms at a dinner party?” claimed an insider.

“Then, just two weeks later, she was at a bar in NYC and smoking pot and doing coke. She was openly using her hand to snort coke off of in this tiny space.”

Barton’s friends and family hope that the actress will get her act together after her visit to the hospital.

Advertisement

“I really hope this is THE wake up call she needs. She has a horrible relationship with her mom — she’s pretty much alone in LA. She’s broke and hasn’t been able to get it together to start making money again. Every time she attempts any sort of come back she ends up shooting herself in the foot and not being able to follow through. It’s not just the partying either. She struggles with depression and she self medicated with the partying so when she hits bottom she hits hard.”