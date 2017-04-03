Miranda Lambert Writes Album About Blake Shelton Breakup, Wins Big At 2017 ACM Awards, And Celebrates With New Boyfriend Anderson East

Miranda Lambert dazzled at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards where her album about Blake Shelton made history. She also shared a passionate kiss with boyfriend, Anderson East.

Last night, it was Miss Lambert’s night at the 2017 ACM Awards held at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nevada which is why many believe that Shelton and Gwen Stefani opted to skip the event and chill in Oklahoma.

Lambert walked the red carpet of the ACM Awards with boyfriend, East, in a stunning bridal-inspired gown by Steven Khalil, Ruthie Davis shoes, a beautiful clutch designed by Tyler Ellis, and edgy jewelry from Hearts on Fire.

Miss Lambert made history at the awards show by winning two of the biggest prizes of the night: Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.”

For her first award, Lambert was called to the stage by Miss America Savvy Shields and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

She shared a warm hug with Carrie Underwood whom she was able to beat for the trophy. For the biggest prize of the night, Lambert had Twitter on fire by saying that her heartbreak led to the creation of the album.

She said: “Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys…”

So, of course, everyone jumped on the fact that she penned the sad songs right after her divorce from Mr. Shelton.

Here are a few tweets: – “@ACMawards @mirandalambert Take THAT Blake.”

“Boy Blake Shelton really screwed that up. #MirandaLambert #ACMs.”

Put your hands together for Album of the Year winner, @mirandalambert! 👏 #ACMs pic.twitter.com/e8YGDTSW06 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

A member of Lambert’s team, Frank, also took the stage and said that it was her decision to pour heart in the lyrics that made her album a classic.

He said: “I just want to thank Miranda for being willing to look deep in her soul and bringing her life into her art. And guys, any young songwriters out there, tell the truth. It’s more interesting.”

Advertisement

Are you happy for Lambert?