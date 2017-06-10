FREE NEWSLETTER
Awards

Miranda Lambert Thrilled Ex Blake Shelton Left Gwen Stefani At Home For The CMT Awards!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/10/2017
Source: lifeandstylemag.com

Although Miranda Lambert was already accompanied by her love Anderson East to the CMT awards, it looks like she was thrilled, her ex, Blake Shelton left his own half, Gwen Stefani at home! According to a source, Lambert is a big fan of the awards and always looks forward to attending. But although she claims she is completely over Blake, the insider revealed Miranda was hoping he would attend by himself because she feels uncomfortable seeing them both together.

Meanwhile, Stefani isn’t at all bothered by the big noise made around Blake and Mirada reuniting at the awards show.

An insider explained that Stefani was not bothered nor threatened by the exes meeting.

She and Shelton have been together for over a year now, and they care closer than ever.

Watching this guy @blakeshelton #cmtawards gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

‘Gwen couldn’t care less if Blake runs into Miranda Lambert at the CMT Awards or anywhere else. She has never been so completely secure in a relationship before. Blake makes her feel like a queen, so he could literally be surrounded by gorgeous women, and she would not mind!’

It is not surprising there is so much trust between them as the two seem made for each other both in front of the cameras as well as behind.

Although we are yet unsure if Blake and Miranda crossed paths at the awards ceremony, what is sure is that recently, country star RaeLynn dished on Blake’s romance with Stefani.

The former The Voice contestant had nothing but good things to say about the couple.

She praised Shelton for being so friendly and reliable as well as Stefani for being down to earth and the life of the party! Clearly, a match made in heaven!

❤️ gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

As fans may already be aware, it is rumored that the couple are recording music together again as they were seen going to the studio together recently.

Do you think Lambert was better fitted with Shelton or is Stefani really his soulmate?

16 Comments

Dianne M
06/10/2017 at 6:59 pm
Reply

People are always looking for drama. I say leave them alone and let them be happy. It’s good to see celebrities who aren’t fighting and scratching each other’s eyes out. Go Blake and Gwen!!!


Carol
06/10/2017 at 5:15 pm
Reply

To be honest, Blake is a ladies man, a flirt, and a guy who will play your heart like he is playing the finest fiddle. He is smooth and he has that little boy next door look, so you really can’t get mad at him, but feel sad or sorry. He has a way. Truly, although he would make a wonderful dad someday, I wouldn’t count on it, as his heart is too busy with the love life, the teasing, and playing to invest any time into the “committment” of that child’s love and feelings. The closest love I believe you will see him attain, and maintain is that of his beautiful Mom, because, her love for him and his for her is completely unconditional. He is a Mama’s boy, not a bad thing by any means, as she has taught him all of his gentle kindness; the rest is daddy lol. He really has so much good in him, but he will always be a player, a bachelor and he will always have fun on his ride. God bless him. Everyone loves this kind of guy, women are drawn to them, hearts get hurt, and they are the best lookin’, but you’ll never catch ’em! Count your blessings, beautiful girls. Don’t shed a tear. Remember, you are never alone. Don’t waste another moment on this one. Move on to someone who appreciates you for you, not for any games. Don’t hang on to empty love ❤️


Pamela Mills
06/10/2017 at 4:19 pm
Reply

See???? First Gwen isn’t a gold digger she has her own money!!! Second, she’s not a homewrecker, Blake and Miranda we’re over before he and Gwen got together and Miranda knows why😙😙. Third, really Miranda??? Grow up, you got someone so back off Blake and Gwen, your beginning to sound like Taylor 😂😂!! Gwen kudos for choosing to stay home with your kids and Blake Kudo to you as well for stepping up as a father!!!😇😇😇😇


    Ann
    06/11/2017 at 12:18 am
    Reply

    Pamela Mills, I don’t believe for one minute that Miranda said any such thing about being excited he came without Gwen. Oh wait, everything on the internet is the truth. If you want to believe something you should read Carols comment because I think she is spot on about the whole situation. Soon we will be reading about how he left Gwen for some other woman because it’s a pattern with him. If you think any differently your blind.

Pamela Mills
06/10/2017 at 3:43 pm
Reply

Oh my gosh, are you people serious???? First of all Gwen has her own money!!! Second, she’s not a homewrecker Blake and Miranda we’re long over before he and Gwen got together!!!!!! Also, seriously Miranda?????? Your that JEALOUS of Gwen that you were glad she didn’t go, wow what a bleep😔😔.. You go Gwen for staying home with your boys and for being so confident in your relationship…. Blake I also commend you for stepping up as a father to Gwens boys😇😇😇😇! Mad Respect to you both 🎆🎆🎆🎆





